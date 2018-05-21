Taiwanese Athlete Yang Chun-han: Nothing but my best 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- A familiar name in Taiwan's athletic arena- Yang Chun-han(楊俊瀚). The media dubbed him as the "fastest sprinter in Taiwan."

Who is he?

He is a Taiwanese of Amis descent and the current National Record holder for both the Men's 100m and 200m track event. I heard of Yang when he participated in the Singapore Open held in 2015, he won the gold medal for the men's 200m event and silver for the 4*100 relay event.

Yang at the Singapore Open 2015

At that point of time, he was still a student of Hualien Experimental Physical Education Senior High School. Upon his graduation, he joined the National Taiwan University of Sport, Department of Sport Performance(臺灣體育運動大學競技運動學系). However, to further sharpen his skills in his track events, he joined the National Sports Training Center to train with other Taiwan elite athletes.

The 3-S to Yang's success- Skill, Spirit, and Support

Everyone probably started to know more him after he bagged the gold medal in the men's 200 meters event in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, India and the men’s 100 meters at the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade last year. Yang ended the medal drought for Taiwan in the World Universiade Games which lasted for 26 years.

Yang in 2017 Asian Athletics Championships held in India

Yang in Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade Men's 100m Finals

Yang broke the National Record in the semi-finals by clocking in 10.20 seconds and successfully clinched the gold medal by clocking in 10.22 seconds in the finals.

Yang during his recent training in the National Sports Training Center

In the interview with Yang, he admits that being in the media-generated limelight may bring him quite a fair bit of stress, but he believes that the stress he receives is directly proportional to his achievements. This is why he says he has to reframe the pressure and make it positive, and it was then when he started to realize that nervous feelings are facilitative and this spurs him on to perform even better on the track.

In the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games held in National Central University at the beginning of May this year, he clinched a total of 3 gold medals (Men's 100m, 200m, and 4*100m relay). This is the third consecutive year he takes home the gold medals for all three events.

He also broke the National Record for the men's 200m event by clocking in 20.33 seconds, which is an improvement of 0.2 seconds from the previous National Record of 20.53 seconds he has set in the National Games held in Kaohsiung in 2015.

In the interview, he said that he looks up to China's sprinter, Su Bing-tian(蘇炳添), who is currently the only Chinese sprinter who run under 10 seconds in the 100 meters event and acknowledges that he has much more to learn from other Asian sprint athletes.

Yang does strike a balance between his training and academics by attending lessons provided by the National Sports Training Center and he feels that the lessons in NSTC do help him forget about the fatigue he gets from the daily athletic training.

Yang now learns how to accustom to the high-level competitions, facing all the elite athletes from over the world. He aims to break his 100m personal record of 10.20 seconds and gives himself a goal of 10.10 seconds during the Taiwan Athletics Open which will be held over this weekend(May 25 and 26). Also, he aims to break the 4*100m relay National Record with his teammates.

Yang during his recent training at the National Sports Training Center

Apart from his family and fans, Yang would like to thank the physiotherapists who helped him in his athletic journey, who is Chen Shiau Chian(陳曉謙) and Li Wei-jun(李瑋君) respectively.

Chen provided him with timely assistance during his overseas training at the IMG Academy in Florida. It was also then where Yang realized the relationship between physiotherapy and the athlete himself. He thanked Li for always helping the athletes after their training, sometimes even till late at night. Li also made Yang understand more about his physical condition and thus producing such outstanding results in the athletic arena.