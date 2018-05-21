Thai workers savor stir-fried lychee stink bugs in western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Lychee stink bug breeding season kicks into high gear in Taiwan, Thai migrant workers have been spotted in western Taiwan's Changhua County capturing the insects for their value as a delicacy, reported Liberty Times.

On his Facebook page, Changhua County Hemei Township Renai Village head Huang Ho-chih (黃合志) posted photos of Thai workers in Changhua County's Lukang Township wearing gloves as they captured lychee stink bugs from under a longan tree. It was not until he asked the workers that he realized that they were grabbing the bugs to feast on them later as a culinary treat.



Lychee stink bugs collected in a bucket. (Huang Ho-chih Facebook page)

The lychee stink bug, officially known as Tessaratoma papillosa, is an agricultural pest with a taste for fruit trees, like lychee and longan trees, and is common to south Asia. The bug interrupts a tree's life cycle and causes its fruit to sour and decay.

Thus, in Taiwan it is considered a pest, however, in Thailand, they are thought of as delicious morsels and are worth 1 Thai bhat (NT$1) each. Huang saw the Thai workers snatch up as many of the bugs as they could find and place them in a bucket to take back to their dormitory for cooking.



Thai workers collecting lychee stink bugs. (Huang Ho-chih Facebook page)

Huang said that the Thai workers then explained to him the best way to cook up the creepy crawly critters. The they first fry the bugs in oil and then add Thai spices to add a little bit of zing. Images have also surfaced of the Thai workers placing them on skewers to make stink bug kebabs.

A Taiwanese netizen Sui Hsiang (隨想) from Chiayi on Facebook said that after trying the bugs, he said that if he closed his eyes when eating them, he could not tell that they were insects and said the taste was similar to pork belly.



Thai worker showing captured stink bugs. (Huang Ho-chih Facebook page)

The presence of these pests has significantly increased over the last two years and is harming the lychee and longan crop around Taiwan, according to the Taichung Agriculture Bureau. In February, the bureau announced an initiative to buy their larvae for NT$2 (US$ 0.07) each starting March 1.

Taiwanese Netizens were quite amazed at the Thai interest in the foul smelling bugs:

"After being fried they taste quite good, just pretend you don't know what they are and you'll be fine."

"We can only rely on them (Thai workers)."

"Vietnamese enjoy eating them too, really."

"If they say that stink bugs cure impotence, protect skin, burn fat, and clear arteries, they'll be gone in six months."

"I thank them (Thai workers) very much indeed, however I ask that they pay attention to their safety."



Bucket of captured lychee stink bugs. (Huang Ho-chih Facebook page)

According to a research study published in 2016, stink bugs (with their stink glands removed) consumed by humans in Africa were found to be high in protein, essential fatty acids, flavonoids, amino acids and antioxidants.