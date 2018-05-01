  1. Home
Magical string duet in Taiwan rice paddy field woos audience

Harp and cello duet performance in Kaohsiung rice field captivates hundreds 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/21 14:56

Once in a lifetime string duet casts a spell on Kaohsiung rice fields. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of people attended a string duet performance staged in a rural rice paddy field in Meinung District, Kaohsiung (高雄美濃區) over the weekend.

Cellist Chang Cheng-chieh (張正傑) and harpist Kuan Yi-wen (管伊文) performed only a short set, just over 30 minutes, for an attentive audience. The performance began at 5 p.m., a welcome punctuation to a warm Sunday. 

Kaohsiung's rice paddy fields are a quiet sea of golden rice ears every May, according to CNA.  


(CNA image) 

The idea for the concert began as an informal musing last April in a Line group when the cellist inquired, "If there was to be a cello performance in a rice field, how many people would come?" He received overwhelming encouragement to fulfill this idea. 

The headmaster of the elementary school across from the paddy field, Chuang Tsung-lin (莊宗霖), showed particular interest in Chang's idea and helped turn Chang's vision into reality. Chuang promoted the performance as a graduation gift to the teachers and students of Meinung Fuan Elementary (美濃福安國小), which they greatly appreciated.

Chang was grateful for such a large reception to his outdoor idea. He said, "I hope the next time, and every time after, today's listeners would think of this beautiful moment in the rice field when they eat rice." 
