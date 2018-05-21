Nepal official says 2 foreign climbers died on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Nepal mountaineering official says two foreign climbers have been reported dead on Mount Everest.

Mountaineering official Gyanendra Shrestha said expedition team members reported a Japanese climber died Monday and a Macedonian died on Sunday.

The Japanese climber was identified as 35-year-old Nobukazu Kuriki and the Macedonian climber was 63-year-old Gjeorgi Petkov

Shrestha is stationed at Everest's base camp during the climbing season and received the reports of the deaths. Further details were not available and the bodies remained high up on the mountain.

Some 340 foreign climbers and their Sherpa guides are attempting to scale the world's highest mountain this month and many succeeded in the past week during a period of good weather.