Photo of the Day: Taipei river park night view

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Street lights glow on the rippling water of Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park (大佳河濱公園) at night, much like an impressionistic painting.

The photo, taken by Jason Chang, was posted on the social media site Reddit on Saturday (May 19), and has since garnered 128 upvotes on the website.

The park is located in Taipei's Zhongshan District and runs along the Keelung River, which joins the Tamsui River and eventually flows into the Taiwan Strait in the Tamsui District of New Taipei City. The photo was taken in Dazhi, the northernmost part of Zhongshan District.