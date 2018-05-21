Coast Guard aids Canadian mariner whose vessel flooded

HONOLULU (AP) — The Coast Guard assisted a distressed Canadian mariner after his vessel began taking on water about 80 miles from the Big Island.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert early Sunday.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry escorted the 73-year-old mariner to port aboard his 44-foot sailing vessel once the flooding was under control.

An aircrew located the Helen Margaret, established communication with the man and dropped a dewatering pump.

A second helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer who retrieved and operated the pump successfully until the cutter crew could take over.

Weather at the time of the case was reported east winds 23 mph and wind waves at 6 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect for the main Hawaiian Islands.