2 injured in flurry of bombings in Thailand's south

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities say suspected Muslim insurgents set off small bombs at about two dozen location in the country's deep south, wounding two women.

A spokesman for the military and police's joint security command in the troubled south says the bombings occurred Sunday evening across four provinces. Peerawat Sangthong said Monday that the explosives were placed near ATMs, electricity poles and buildings.

More than 6,500 people have been killed since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat in 2004.

Sunday night's violence also affected Songkhla province.