Thailand wearies of junta rule, election promise still vague

BANGKOK (AP) — Four years after seizing power, Thailand's junta has a singular success it never hoped for: uniting a politically divided nation in growing dissatisfaction with the thin-skinned rule of the generals.

When rifle-toting soldiers overthrew Thailand's elected government in a bloodless coup in May 2014, the new military leaders, like a succession of Thai coup makers before them, pledged reform and reconciliation and promised they wouldn't stay long.

But after repeatedly delaying elections, frustration with the junta and its leader, former army chief Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, is visibly growing.

Far from stepping back, they appear to be planning to maintain a vice-like grip on the country by turning political parties into their proxies if elections are held. The latest vague date for an election is February next year.