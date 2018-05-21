Taiwan Minister honored as WHO protest event in Geneva is censored

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), has been handed an award from the World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA) on his arrival in Geneva, Switzerland, for the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Chen, who has been barred from attending the event, after pressure from the Chinese Communist Party, has been awarded the title "Diplomat of the Global Charter" by the WFPHA. It has been given in recognition of his promotion of a fair and sustainable healthcare system and in health governance.

The certificate was formally handed over to Chen by WFPHA President Michael Moore. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare, the title is only given to public health professionals who have worked to improve global health and shown a willingness to sustain the health revolution under the Global Charter for the Public's Health.

At the award ceremony, which was attended by more than 100 global public health professionals, Chen said that he was accepting the award on behalf of the whole of Taiwan. He noted that “it is regrettable that Taiwan is unable to attend the WHA” but stressed that the country remained committed to working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community on global health issues.

He added that he was extremely proud to have received the award at a time when China’s efforts to prevent Taiwan engaging with the world were so intense. “We have no other option than firmly making our voice heard," he added.

Taiwan participation protests censored

Meanwhile, protests against Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHA in Geneva have stepped up. Leaflets intended to raise awareness of the issue have been printed in Chinese, English, German, and French and are being distributed to delegates and other interested parties close to the venue.

But things took a rather sinister turn at one health event, which was attended by a number of people supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHA.

The event in question was called "Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge" and was held in front of the UN’s Palace of Nations office in Geneva. More than 1,000 people took part including around 100 Taiwanese people, many of whom were wearing Taiwan t-shirts and carrying placards with statements like "Taiwan for WHO" on them.

However, one man decided to try and take these placards off the Taiwanese protests. He was challenged by the Vice President of Switzerland's Earth Focus Foundation, Nicola Spafford-Furey, who asked him to identify himself.

An argument ensued before the police intervened. They went on to tell the Taiwanese protestors that their placards and t-shirts were “political slogans” and were therefore not permitted at the event.

Spafford-Furey later told Taiwanese reporters at the scene that the police had told her privately that they were concerned the event could turn into a political demonstration.

It may seem remarkable that in Switzerland, one of the freest countries on earth, the influence of the Chinese Communist Party can interfere with people’s freedom of expression in such a way.

But despite their efforts, Chen Shih-chung will remain in Geneva for the duration of the WHA and will hold a series of meetings and events on the sidelines of the main Assembly to promote Taiwan and ensure the country’s involvement in global healthcare policy continues.