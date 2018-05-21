Maxxis India aims to expand hiring in five years

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - Maxxis Rubber India, a subsidiary of Taiwanese tire manufacturer Maxxis group, is one of the most successful Taiwanese businesses in India.

Better known as Cheng Shih Rubber in Taiwan, the company opened its first factory in Gujarat, India, and stared operation in 2016, with production capacity of 20,000 tires and 40,000 tubes a day.

Maxxis India President said that Maxxis Global is aimed to become one of the world's top five tire manufacturers by 2026. He said the facility in Gujarat, India, can produce 20,000 tires and 40,000 tubes a day, and which are exported to South Asia, Africa and Middle East countries.

The company has invested over $400 million for the facility which is spread across 106 acres. The company is targeting 15% of India's tire market within five years.

The facility employees 600 people and is looking to expand to 2,000 within five years. The group has presence in six continents with 21 manufacturing plants and five R&D centers worldwide. The company supplies its products to customers in 180 countries.