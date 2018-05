TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A winning Grand Fortune Lottery (大福彩) ticket worth NT$100 million (US$3.34 million) was sold on Saturday (May 19) in a store in Taoyuan City, announced the Taiwan Lottery that day.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Hsin Po Ying (鑫博贏彩券行) lottery store in Taoyuan City's Guishan District.

The lucky winning numbers were 02, 08, 11, 19, 23, 28, and 36, and the special number was 22.

Three winners took the second prize, with each receiving NT$250,000.