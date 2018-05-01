  1. Home
Taiwan military increases uniform budget in Oct.

Ministry of National Defense to test drive shopping-like system for military personnel to update uniform components 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/21 09:43

Uniform updates to become the responsibility of each military member. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spokesperson for Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said May 20 the military will test out a new uniform issuance system for one year beginning in October. 

Under the new system, military personnel will be issued a prepaid card to use at military supply stores in Taoyuan or Hsinchu to select the uniform updates as required by their posts, reported CNA. The allotted value of the cards for each member will increase from NT$4,803 to NT$9,860 (US$160 to US$330) and can be used within a year. 

Over 6,000 military personnel will test out the new prepaid system in the first year, said the spokesperson Cheng Chong-chi (陳中吉). 

Chen said that if these changes are successful, the military will extend the uniform prepaid system to all members across the country in June 2020. 

Members can choose from five different categories to update their gear: military uniforms (including formal uniforms, battlefield uniforms, casual clothing), underwear and socks, sportswear (including winter and summer wear), shoes (including sports shoes, battle boots), and accessories (including canteens). 
