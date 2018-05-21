Manila takes non-confrontational stand vs China in sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government is taking "appropriate diplomatic action" to protect its claims in the South China Sea but did not elaborate or name China in a non-confrontational policy "to avoid drawbacks."

China reportedly landed long-range bombers on one of its occupied islands for the first time in its latest military action in the disputed seas, setting off international concern.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs reiterated Monday the government is committed to protecting "every single inch" of its territory. But the statement added that while responses to certain developments are conveyed through diplomatic channels, those responses might not be publicized.