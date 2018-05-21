BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
2018/05/21 09:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Phoenix 1 0 1.000
Dallas 1 1 .500 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago 82, Indiana 64

Sunday's Games

Washington 82, Indiana 75

Connecticut 101, Las Vegas 65

Dallas 101, Atlanta 78

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76

Chicago 80, New York 76

Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.<