|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|43
|160
|24
|55
|.344
|Markakis Atl
|45
|181
|31
|62
|.343
|Arenado Col
|42
|157
|25
|52
|.331
|FFreeman Atl
|45
|169
|32
|55
|.325
|Kemp LAD
|44
|137
|14
|44
|.321
|Cabrera NYM
|41
|159
|25
|51
|.321
|Gennett Cin
|46
|173
|21
|55
|.318
|Belt SF
|44
|160
|28
|50
|.312
|Martinez StL
|42
|160
|17
|50
|.312
|Pham StL
|40
|141
|35
|44
|.312
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; JBaez, Chicago, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; 3 tied at 30.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Quintana, Chicago, 5-3; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-4; 2 tied at 4-0.