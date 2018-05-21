  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 07:50
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 43 160 24 55 .344
Markakis Atl 45 181 31 62 .343
Arenado Col 42 157 25 52 .331
FFreeman Atl 45 169 32 55 .325
Kemp LAD 44 137 14 44 .321
Cabrera NYM 41 159 25 51 .321
Gennett Cin 46 173 21 55 .318
Belt SF 44 160 28 50 .312
Martinez StL 42 160 17 50 .312
Pham StL 40 141 35 44 .312
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; JBaez, Chicago, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Quintana, Chicago, 5-3; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-4; 2 tied at 4-0.