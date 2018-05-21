  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 07:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 43 167 48 61 .365
JMartinez Bos 45 175 31 60 .343
MMachado Bal 46 178 26 61 .343
Brantley Cle 34 138 20 46 .333
Simmons LAA 45 167 27 55 .329
Lowrie Oak 46 181 20 58 .320
Segura Sea 45 192 32 61 .318
Altuve Hou 47 189 24 59 .312
Castellanos Det 43 170 23 53 .312
DGordon Sea 45 184 25 56 .304
Lindor Cle 44 184 36 56 .304
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12; 6 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Segura, Seattle, 33; GSanchez, New York, 33; Betts, Boston, 32.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.