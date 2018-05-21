Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|010
|044
|000—9
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|4
Mengden, Hatcher (8), Font (9) and Lucroy; Biagini, Barnes (5), Petricka (6), Loup (6), McGuire (7), Morales (9) and Maile. W_Mengden 4-4. L_Biagini 0-3. HRs_Oakland, Semien (5). Toronto, Solarte (10).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|13
|0
|Boston
|010
|040
|00x—5
|12
|1
Hess, Wright Jr. (5), Araujo (8) and Susac; E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Poyner (8), Johnson (9) and C.Vazquez. W_E.Rodriguez 4-1. L_Hess 1-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (5), Martinez 2 (15).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Chicago
|012
|000
|00x—3
|8
|1
Minor, Barnette (6), Claudio (7), Martin (8) and C.Perez; Lopez, Fry (9) and Castillo. W_Lopez 1-3. L_Minor 3-3. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Chicago, Castillo (6).
___
|New York
|000
|330
|022—10
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010—
|1
|4
|0
Gray, Cole (9) and Romine; Skoglund, Flynn (6), Adam (9) and Butera. W_Gray 3-3. L_Skoglund 1-4. HRs_New York, Austin 2 (8), Andujar (4), Romine (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|010—2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|210
|11x—5
|4
|0
Romo, Andriese (2), Alvarado (4), Banda (5) and Ramos, Sucre; Ohtani, J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado. W_Ohtani 4-1. L_Andriese 1-2. Sv_Parker (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Field (4). Los Angeles, Maldonado (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|02x—3
|6
|0
Guerra, Jennings (5), T.Williams (7), Logan (8) and Bandy; Odorizzi, Rogers (6), Pressly (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Reed 1-3. L_T.Williams 0-2. Sv_Rodney (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|30x—4
|8
|1
Buchholz, McFarland (6), De La Rosa (7), Salas (8) and Mathis; Syndergaard, Blevins (8), Gsellman (8) and Nido. W_Syndergaard 4-1. L_De La Rosa 0-2. Sv_Gsellman (1). HRs_New York, Cabrera (7), Rosario 2 (2).
___
|Chicago
|030
|010
|200—6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Darvish, Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Mahle, W.Peralta (7), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Darvish 1-3. L_Mahle 3-6. HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (2), Baez (11), Schwarber (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|022—7
|7
|0
|Washington
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
Wood, Cingrani (7), Goeddel (8), Fields (8) and Grandal; Strasburg, Solis (7), Suero (8), Kelley (9) and Severino. W_Wood 1-4. L_Strasburg 5-4. Sv_Fields (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (4), Grandal (8), Hernandez (6). Washington, Turner (6).
___
|San Diego
|000
|220
|004—8
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|003
|010—5
|10
|1
Lyles, Strahm (6), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Ellis; Tr.Williams, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), F.Vazquez (9), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Yates 3-0. L_F.Vazquez 2-1. Sv_Hand (14). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (12). Pittsburgh, Meadows (1), Mercer (3).
___
|Miami
|000
|600
|201—
|9
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|206—10
|12
|2
Chen, Wittgren (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9), Guerrero (9) and Realmuto; Teheran, Moylan (6), Sims (7), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Minter 3-0. L_Guerrero 0-2. HRs_Miami, Rojas 2 (7), Brinson (6).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|202
|10x—5
|10
|0
Nola, Arano (7), Neris (8) and Alfaro; J.Flaherty, J.Hicks (8) and Pena. W_J.Flaherty 1-1. L_Nola 6-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (6). St. Louis, O'Neill (2).
___
|Colorado
|000
|220
|100—5
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|022
|40x—9
|13
|1
T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), McGee (7), Musgrave (7) and Iannetta; Blach, Gearrin (5), W.Smith (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley, Posey. W_S.Dyson 2-0. L_B.Shaw 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Belt (11), Hundley (5), Hernandez (4).