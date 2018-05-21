Flaherty fans 13 for 1st MLB win as Cards beat Phillies 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty struck out a career-high 13 to earn his first major league win and Tyler O'Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Sunday.

Making his ninth big league start, Flaherty (1-1) gave up just two hits and walked one in 7 2/3 dominant innings. He also singled in the third for his first hit.

O'Neill, who had three hits, homered for the second time in two games. His solo shot off Aaron Nola (6-2) in the sixth made it 3-1.

Matt Carpenter added three hits and Greg Garcia drove in two runs for St. Louis. Jordan Hicks got four outs to finish the two-hitter.

Rhys Hoskins homered off Flaherty for the Phillies, who lost for the second time in six games. Odubel Herrera went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, ending his on-base streak at 45 games dating to last season.

Nola gave up a season-high four runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six, walked one and had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Garcia broke a 1-all tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

St. Louis improved to 17-7 against Philadelphia since the start of the 2015 season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out 13 in a minor league rehab stint at Double-A Springfield on Saturday. Reyes is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-2, 3.72 ERA) will face Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-2, 2.87) in the first of a three-game series Monday in Philadelphia. Pivetta tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Baltimore on Wednesday.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (5-0, 2.63) opposes Kansas City RHP Ian Kennedy (1-4, 4.98) in the opener of a three-game set in St. Louis on Monday. Mikolas has held opponents to two runs or less in his last six starts.

