By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/21 05:40
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 30 13 .698
Boston 32 15 .681
Tampa Bay 22 22 .500
Toronto 22 25 .468 10
Baltimore 14 32 .304 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 22 22 .500
Minnesota 19 23 .452 2
Detroit 20 25 .444
Chicago 13 30 .302
Kansas City 14 32 .304 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 18 .617
Seattle 26 19 .578 2
Los Angeles 25 21 .543
Oakland 25 22 .532 4
Texas 18 30 .375 11½

___

Saturday's Games

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Cleveland 5, Houston 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0

Oakland 9, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Texas (Colon 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Berrios 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.