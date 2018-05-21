  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 05:05
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 42 156 24 55 .353
Markakis Atl 44 176 30 60 .341
Arenado Col 41 152 24 49 .322
Kemp LAD 44 137 14 44 .321
Pham StL 39 137 35 44 .321
Cabrera NYM 41 159 25 51 .321
Gennett Cin 46 173 21 55 .318
FFreeman Atl 44 164 31 52 .317
Martinez StL 41 156 17 49 .314
SMarte Pit 41 159 30 49 .308
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; JBaez, Chicago, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; Rizzo, Chicago, 30.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Quintana, Chicago, 5-3; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-4; 2 tied at 4-0.