By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 05:17
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 42 156 24 55 .353
Markakis Atl 45 181 31 62 .343
FFreeman Atl 45 169 32 55 .325
Arenado Col 41 152 24 49 .322
Kemp LAD 44 137 14 44 .321
Pham StL 39 137 35 44 .321
Cabrera NYM 41 159 25 51 .321
Gennett Cin 46 173 21 55 .318
Martinez StL 41 156 17 49 .314
SMarte Pit 41 159 30 49 .308
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; JBaez, Chicago, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; Rizzo, Chicago, 30.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Quintana, Chicago, 5-3; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-4; 2 tied at 4-0.