Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/21 05:17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 010 044 000—9 11 0
Toronto 000 000 002—2 4 4

Mengden, Hatcher (8), Font (9) and Lucroy; Biagini, Barnes (5), Petricka (6), Loup (6), McGuire (7), Morales (9) and Maile. W_Mengden 4-4. L_Biagini 0-3. HRs_Oakland, Semien (5). Toronto, Solarte (10).

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 13 0
Boston 010 040 00x—5 12 1

Hess, Wright Jr. (5), Araujo (8) and Susac; E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Poyner (8), Johnson (9) and C.Vazquez. W_E.Rodriguez 4-1. L_Hess 1-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (5), Martinez 2 (15).

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 2 0
Chicago 012 000 00x—3 8 1

Minor, Barnette (6), Claudio (7), Martin (8) and C.Perez; Lopez, Fry (9) and Castillo. W_Lopez 1-3. L_Minor 3-3. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Chicago, Castillo (6).

___

New York 000 330 022—10 14 0
Kansas City 000 000 010— 1 4 0

Gray, Cole (9) and Romine; Skoglund, Flynn (6), Adam (9) and Butera. W_Gray 3-3. L_Skoglund 1-4. HRs_New York, Austin 2 (8), Andujar (4), Romine (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 010 000 000—1 6 0
New York 000 001 30x—4 8 1

Buchholz, McFarland (6), De La Rosa (7), Salas (8) and Mathis; Syndergaard, Blevins (8), Gsellman (8) and Nido. W_Syndergaard 4-1. L_De La Rosa 0-2. Sv_Gsellman (1). HRs_New York, Cabrera (7), Rosario 2 (2).

___

Chicago 030 010 200—6 10 0
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 3 1

Darvish, Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Mahle, W.Peralta (7), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Darvish 1-3. L_Mahle 3-6. HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (2), Baez (11), Schwarber (8).

___

Los Angeles 010 020 022—7 7 0
Washington 002 000 000—2 4 0

Wood, Cingrani (7), Goeddel (8), Fields (8) and Grandal; Strasburg, Solis (7), Suero (8), Kelley (9) and Severino. W_Wood 1-4. L_Strasburg 5-4. Sv_Fields (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (4), Grandal (8), Hernandez (6). Washington, Turner (6).

___

San Diego 000 220 004—8 9 0
Pittsburgh 001 003 010—5 10 1

Lyles, Strahm (6), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Ellis; T.Williams, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), F.Vazquez (9), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Yates 3-0. L_F.Vazquez 2-1. Sv_Hand (14). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (12). Pittsburgh, Meadows (1), Mercer (3).

___

Miami 000 600 201— 9 12 1
Atlanta 000 002 206—10 12 2

Chen, Wittgren (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9), Guerrero (9) and Realmuto; Teheran, Moylan (6), Sims (7), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Minter 3-0. L_Guerrero 0-2. HRs_Miami, Rojas 2 (7), Brinson (6).

___

Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 2 1
St. Louis 000 202 10x—5 10 0

Nola, Arano (7), Neris (8) and Alfaro; J.Flaherty, J.Hicks (8) and Pena. W_J.Flaherty 1-1. L_Nola 6-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (6). St. Louis, O'Neill (2).