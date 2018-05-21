Mengden's leads A's over Blue Jays 9-2 for rare 4-game sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Daniel Mengden allowed two hits over seven shutout innings to win his second straight start and lead the Oakland Athletics over the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs, and Matt Chapman had three hits and a walk as Oakland swept a four-game road series for the first time since September 2016 at Kansas City.

Toronto designated hitter Kendrys Morales had two of Toronto's four hits and made his first big league pitching appearance with a scoreless ninth. Morales, who once pitched in the Cuban league, worked around a one-out walk and got three flyouts.

Oakland went 7-3 on a trip to the New York Yankees, Boston, and Toronto, homering in every game. The A's are 12-4 against the AL East.

Toronto was swept in a four-game home series for the first time since May 31 to June 3, 2001, against Boston. The Blue Jays have lost 12 of their last 15 at Rogers Centre, including six in a row, their longest home skid since July 2013.

Toronto had its first four-error game since May 18, 2014, at Texas, and the miscues led to five unearned runs. There were multiple rounds of boos from the crowd of 30,676.

Mengden (4-4) gave up a pair of singles, struck out two and walked one.

Oakland designated hitter Khris Davis left in the fourth inning because of a strained right groin. Davis was unable to run hard on his grounder to shortstop, limped off and headed down the tunnel to the clubhouse.

Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run homer off Wilmer Font in the ninth.

Joe Biagini (0-3) allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits in four-plus innings. He has lost eight straight decisions, including relief appearances, and is 0-10 in 13 starts since winning at Texas on June 21 last year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland claimed RHP Carlos Ramirez off waivers from the Blue Jays. ... Davis leads the A's with 13 home runs.

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin got the day off.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill (2-1, 2.79) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against Seattle. RHP Mike Leake (4-3, 6.00) starts for the Mariners. Cahill is 5-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 starts against Seattle.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (5-3, 4.15) will be on the mound Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Happ pitched seven shutout innings against the New York Mets in his previous start.

