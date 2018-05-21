  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 04:40
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 42 163 48 60 .368
MMachado Bal 45 173 26 60 .347
JMartinez Bos 44 171 29 58 .339
Brantley Cle 34 138 20 46 .333
Simmons LAA 44 164 26 54 .329
Lowrie Oak 46 181 20 58 .320
Segura Sea 44 187 31 59 .316
MSmith TB 40 128 16 40 .312
Altuve Hou 47 189 24 59 .312
Castellanos Det 42 165 22 51 .309
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; GSanchez, New York, 33; Segura, Seattle, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.