By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 04:22
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 42 156 24 55 .353
Markakis Atl 44 176 30 60 .341
Arenado Col 41 152 24 49 .322
Pham StL 39 137 35 44 .321
Cabrera NYM 41 159 25 51 .321
Gennett Cin 46 173 21 55 .318
FFreeman Atl 44 164 31 52 .317
Dickerson Pit 41 161 22 51 .317
Martinez StL 41 156 17 49 .314
Kemp LAD 43 134 13 42 .313
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; JBaez, Chicago, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 38; FFreeman, Atlanta, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; Rizzo, Chicago, 30.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Quintana, Chicago, 5-3; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; 2 tied at 4-0.