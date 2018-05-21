All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 8 2 1 25 25 13 New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16 Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10 Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18 New York 6 3 0 18 23 11 New England 5 4 2 17 18 15 Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15 Chicago 3 5 2 11 13 17 Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19 Montreal 3 8 0 9 14 26 D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13 Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18 Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15 FC Dallas 4 1 5 17 16 11 Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24 Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22 Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25 Houston 3 3 3 12 20 15 LA Galaxy 3 6 1 10 14 19 San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22 Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11 Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 16

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday, May 18

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Saturday, May 19

New York City FC 4, Colorado 0

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Columbus 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1

D.C. United 3, San Jose 1

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Houston at Chicago, 4 p.m.

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 21

LA Galaxy at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.