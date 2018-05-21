Torres scores twice in final game with Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Fernando Torres bid farewell to his boyhood club Atletico Madrid by scoring twice in the team's 2-2 draw against Eibar in the final round of the Spanish league on Sunday.

A few days after lifting his first trophy with the club in the Europa League, the veteran striker got to celebrate his final two goals.

The 34-year-old Torres scored into an open net after a breakaway just before halftime, then got past two defenders before sending the ball beyond the goalkeeper in the 60th minute. Fans wildly celebrated both goals at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Torres slid on his knees toward the crowd on the sidelines and kissed the team's badge after the first goal. He jumped over the advertisement boards and ran toward the stands to embrace fans after the second.

Torres was made captain for Sunday's game.

___

___

