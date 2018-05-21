Hillary Clinton to receive prestigious Harvard medal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is being honored with a medal during Harvard University's graduation week.

The former First Lady, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president will be awarded Friday in Cambridge with the Radcliffe Medal, which the university says honors individuals whose life and work have had a "transformative impact on society."

Organizers say Clinton was chosen because she's a "champion for human rights," a "skilled legislator" and "an advocate of American leadership" on the world stage.

Former Secretary of State and 2001 Radcliffe Medalist Madeleine Albright will deliver a personal tribute to Clinton, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will take part in a keynote conversation with her Friday.

Previous medal recipients include Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole.