|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Boston
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Tampa Bay
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Toronto
|22
|24
|.478
|9
|Baltimore
|14
|31
|.311
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|22
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|2½
|Minnesota
|18
|23
|.439
|2½
|Kansas City
|14
|31
|.311
|8½
|Chicago
|12
|30
|.286
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Seattle
|26
|19
|.578
|2
|Los Angeles
|25
|21
|.543
|3½
|Oakland
|24
|22
|.522
|4½
|Texas
|18
|29
|.383
|11
___
|Saturday's Games
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Cleveland 5, Houston 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 3
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:08 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Texas (Colon 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Berrios 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0), 8:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.