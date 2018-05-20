Record Everest climber returns, already planning next trip

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A veteran Sherpa guide who scaled Mount Everest for a record 22nd time this past week has returned from the mountain and says he's already planning his next trip.

Kami Rita flew back to Kathmandu by helicopter on Sunday, saying he's not ready to retire and plans to continue to guide on Everest next year.

Friends and supporters welcomed the 48-year-old at Kathmandu's airport with bouquets and traditional ceremonial scarves.

Two other Sherpa guides have climbed Everest 21 times, and both have already retired.

Kami Rita first scaled the world's highest peak at age 24 and has made the climb to the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit almost every year since then.