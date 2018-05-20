Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;12;81%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;36;27;Sunny, low humidity;36;28;NNW;13;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;35;20;Sun and clouds, warm;34;20;WNW;19;27%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Partly sunny;19;13;ESE;9;67%;30%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Lots of sun, warmer;22;12;Showers and t-storms;23;13;ENE;19;57%;82%;7

Anchorage, United States;Dull and dreary;14;7;Mostly cloudy;15;6;SE;10;61%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;SSW;11;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and warmer;22;9;Warmer with some sun;27;14;WSW;25;27%;14%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;More sun than clouds;19;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;SSE;7;66%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;28;19;Hazy sunshine;28;18;N;12;53%;17%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;15;Spotty showers;19;14;WNW;19;72%;71%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;25;Clouds and sun, hot;41;26;SSE;12;16%;29%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Overcast;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;7;76%;91%;10

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;WNW;10;65%;83%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;S;8;71%;70%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;23;15;Partly sunny;21;16;W;12;70%;34%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;20;15;Rain and drizzle;19;15;SSE;8;74%;96%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Showers and t-storms;25;16;ESE;14;64%;87%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;11;Partial sunshine;22;11;ESE;16;47%;5%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;17;10;Cloudy;18;9;SE;10;73%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clearing and cooler;22;8;Partly sunny, warmer;27;10;ESE;7;52%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny;23;13;ENE;12;49%;27%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SE;11;64%;82%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;24;11;SE;17;50%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;24;12;Partial sunshine;24;14;E;13;47%;44%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;16;11;A morning shower;16;8;SSW;10;71%;40%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;19;A t-storm in spots;29;18;N;8;40%;64%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;17;15;Pleasant and warmer;21;15;NE;21;66%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;40;24;Unseasonably hot;40;27;ENE;19;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with a shower;18;15;Rain and drizzle;17;14;NW;31;77%;84%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;6;68%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;SSE;12;57%;28%;11

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;13;10;A shower;18;13;NE;15;87%;68%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;26;SW;13;82%;85%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Partly sunny;19;10;E;11;50%;12%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;NNW;17;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;28;20;Some sunshine;31;21;ESE;8;58%;33%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;S;16;81%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;42;28;Hazy sun and hot;43;29;NW;14;16%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Warmer with some sun;26;12;SW;9;44%;35%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;11;68%;78%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;25;High clouds;32;26;SE;12;66%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Cloudy;17;7;NNW;11;71%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cool;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;N;11;46%;44%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thunderstorms;21;16;A shower or t-storm;21;15;WSW;11;77%;56%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A heavy thunderstorm;34;26;SE;16;74%;72%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;21;10;Clouds and sunshine;22;10;ESE;6;59%;39%;4

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;29;23;ESE;11;77%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;SW;19;47%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;8;75%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;26;Clearing;33;25;S;9;68%;5%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Breezy with some sun;30;23;NE;27;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;41;26;Partly sunny;39;26;SSE;10;33%;23%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;20;Hazy and very warm;36;22;NNW;16;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;24;16;Partly sunny;23;16;ENE;16;72%;11%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;12;65%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;WSW;15;52%;26%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;8;NW;11;64%;29%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;18;8;Increasing clouds;22;8;NW;8;39%;9%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;43;28;Hazy sun, summerlike;42;27;NW;11;9%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A few showers;27;19;SE;9;74%;89%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;44;29;NNE;16;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;20;8;Showers around;20;9;N;12;54%;70%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;E;24;69%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;S;10;75%;85%;2

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;16;73%;82%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;5;80%;77%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;NE;11;20%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;11;75%;74%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;21;17;Plenty of sunshine;21;17;S;13;74%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;24;13;Partly sunny;22;14;W;12;62%;5%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;20;10;A shower or t-storm;22;11;NNE;13;58%;63%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;23;14;Decreasing clouds;21;14;S;10;63%;23%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSE;11;67%;41%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;23;14;A shower or t-storm;23;14;WSW;7;54%;80%;10

Male, Maldives;Downpours;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;W;14;68%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A passing shower;29;24;SSE;6;82%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;35;27;SE;10;52%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;17;12;A shower or two;16;12;W;21;72%;80%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;26;13;WSW;8;40%;44%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;26;24;Thundershowers;26;24;ESE;20;83%;84%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;18;5;Showers around;18;10;E;19;51%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Overcast, a t-storm;29;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SSW;14;71%;82%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;16;9;A morning shower;15;10;WSW;13;73%;45%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;Mostly sunny;25;11;W;9;38%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;14;6;Sunny;20;10;E;16;39%;2%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;29;Hazy sun;33;29;SW;15;66%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;23;15;Sun and clouds;23;16;ESE;11;71%;63%;11

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Mostly sunny;26;17;S;9;46%;25%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Partly sunny;35;22;W;12;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;11;6;A little p.m. rain;18;11;SW;25;60%;83%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;ENE;11;39%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;24;10;Partly sunny;22;8;S;14;46%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;20;5;Sun, some clouds;25;9;SSW;17;38%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A morning shower;29;26;E;19;78%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;9;81%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;14;74%;67%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;22;11;Showers and t-storms;23;13;N;7;64%;82%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Sunny and nice;25;13;ENE;14;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;8;74%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm around;32;22;SE;16;76%;53%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;9;52%;48%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;9;E;15;39%;9%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;26;7;High clouds;26;14;NE;8;38%;19%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;12;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;12;WSW;9;75%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;22;13;N;12;69%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or two;30;24;SE;14;72%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;6;2;A little p.m. rain;8;5;S;12;56%;78%;4

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;19;10;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;ESE;6;46%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;25;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;NNW;9;57%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;36;24;Mostly sunny;39;23;E;11;12%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouding up;27;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;NE;8;68%;84%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;More sun than clouds;20;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;NW;11;48%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;16;11;Clouds and sun;18;12;WSW;18;66%;5%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SSW;7;81%;79%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;22;68%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;WNW;6;96%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Nice with some sun;28;12;E;16;22%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;23;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;ENE;6;43%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;28;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NNE;13;72%;43%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;N;9;58%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Decreasing clouds;21;11;NNE;9;64%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy;24;10;Becoming cloudy;26;16;S;10;46%;27%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;19;Cloudy;23;20;ESE;16;77%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;8;74%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SE;16;71%;72%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;23;Brief showers;29;22;E;17;71%;71%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;24;10;Sun and clouds;24;9;S;12;37%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;21;12;Sunny and breezy;21;12;W;24;52%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;32;26;A t-storm around;33;25;E;10;62%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;23;8;NNE;11;46%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;26;16;A morning shower;28;17;ESE;11;35%;60%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;25;15;A passing shower;25;16;NNE;10;53%;66%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;28;17;Increasing clouds;29;18;ENE;12;17%;26%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;33;22;Partial sunshine;31;22;N;11;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;31;16;Showers and t-storms;30;17;E;7;51%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;SSW;12;41%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;17;7;High clouds;18;10;ESE;9;51%;6%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;ENE;10;72%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Episodes of sunshine;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;26;17;NNE;12;57%;91%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;27;-1;Much colder;7;-5;W;21;41%;78%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Areas of low clouds;18;11;Clearing;20;11;NNE;7;56%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, pleasant;24;12;Nice with some sun;23;14;ESE;10;42%;38%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;24;SSW;8;62%;81%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;21;10;E;13;41%;67%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;21;9;Clouds and sun;21;10;ESE;15;44%;56%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;13;Sunny intervals;16;11;WNW;27;58%;36%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;37;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;SSW;9;56%;63%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;ENE;7;59%;93%;7

