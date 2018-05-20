Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;7;81%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;97;81;Sunny, low humidity;98;83;NNW;8;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;95;68;Sun and clouds, warm;93;67;WNW;12;27%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;63;54;Partly sunny;66;56;ESE;6;67%;30%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Lots of sun, warmer;72;53;Showers and t-storms;74;56;ENE;12;57%;82%;7

Anchorage, United States;Dull and dreary;58;45;Mostly cloudy;60;43;SE;6;61%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;SSW;7;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and warmer;71;49;Warmer with some sun;80;57;WSW;15;27%;14%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;More sun than clouds;66;45;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;SSE;4;66%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;82;66;Hazy sunshine;83;65;N;8;53%;17%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;58;Spotty showers;66;58;WNW;12;72%;71%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;76;Clouds and sun, hot;106;78;SSE;8;16%;29%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Overcast;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NE;4;76%;91%;10

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;69;WNW;6;65%;83%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;96;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;S;5;71%;70%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;74;59;Partly sunny;69;60;W;7;70%;34%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;68;59;Rain and drizzle;66;59;SSE;5;74%;96%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Showers and t-storms;77;61;ESE;9;64%;87%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;71;52;Partial sunshine;72;52;ESE;10;47%;5%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;63;49;Cloudy;64;49;SE;6;73%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clearing and cooler;72;46;Partly sunny, warmer;80;49;ESE;4;52%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;73;54;Partly sunny;74;55;ENE;8;49%;27%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;Showers and t-storms;72;55;SE;7;64%;82%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;74;52;SE;11;50%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;75;54;Partial sunshine;75;57;E;8;47%;44%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;62;52;A morning shower;61;46;SSW;6;71%;40%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;65;A t-storm in spots;85;65;N;5;40%;64%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;62;59;Pleasant and warmer;71;58;NE;13;66%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;103;75;Unseasonably hot;104;80;ENE;12;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with a shower;64;59;Rain and drizzle;63;57;NW;19;77%;84%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;80;68;E;4;68%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;Partly sunny, warm;101;83;SSE;7;57%;28%;11

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;55;51;A shower;65;55;NE;9;87%;68%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;86;75;A t-storm in spots;84;78;SW;8;82%;85%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;Partly sunny;66;51;E;7;50%;12%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;67;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;NNW;10;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;82;68;Some sunshine;88;70;ESE;5;58%;33%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;86;74;Partly sunny;85;73;S;10;81%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;108;83;Hazy sun and hot;109;85;NW;9;16%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;63;47;Warmer with some sun;79;53;SW;6;44%;35%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;87;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSE;7;68%;78%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;77;High clouds;90;78;SE;7;66%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;59;50;Cloudy;63;45;NNW;7;71%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cool;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;N;7;46%;44%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thunderstorms;70;60;A shower or t-storm;70;59;WSW;7;77%;56%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A heavy thunderstorm;93;79;SE;10;74%;72%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;70;49;Clouds and sunshine;71;50;ESE;4;59%;39%;4

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;72;Showers and t-storms;85;73;ESE;7;77%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny;69;48;SW;12;47%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ESE;5;75%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;78;Clearing;91;77;S;5;68%;5%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;Breezy with some sun;85;73;NE;17;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;106;80;Partly sunny;102;79;SSE;6;33%;23%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;68;Hazy and very warm;97;71;NNW;10;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;75;60;Partly sunny;73;61;ENE;10;72%;11%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;90;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;7;65%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;82;Mostly sunny, warm;98;84;WSW;9;52%;26%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;64;47;Mostly sunny;68;47;NW;7;64%;29%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;65;46;Increasing clouds;71;46;NW;5;39%;9%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;109;83;Hazy sun, summerlike;108;80;NW;7;9%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;64;A few showers;81;66;SE;5;74%;89%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;112;84;Sunny and hot;111;85;NNE;10;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;69;46;Showers around;69;49;N;7;54%;70%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;86;78;Showers and t-storms;85;79;E;15;69%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;72;A t-storm in spots;87;72;S;6;75%;85%;2

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;10;73%;82%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;3;80%;77%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;28;Mostly sunny, mild;61;27;NE;7;20%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;7;75%;74%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;69;62;Plenty of sunshine;70;62;S;8;74%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;76;56;Partly sunny;71;57;W;7;62%;5%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;67;50;A shower or t-storm;72;52;NNE;8;58%;63%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;73;58;Decreasing clouds;70;57;S;6;63%;23%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;84;74;Partly sunny;85;73;SSE;7;67%;41%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;73;57;A shower or t-storm;74;57;WSW;4;54%;80%;10

Male, Maldives;Downpours;86;81;A morning shower;88;80;W;9;68%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A passing shower;84;76;SSE;3;82%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;91;80;A t-storm around;95;80;SE;6;52%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;62;54;A shower or two;60;54;W;13;72%;80%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;56;Partly sunny;79;56;WSW;5;40%;44%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;79;75;Thundershowers;79;75;ESE;13;83%;84%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;64;41;Showers around;64;49;E;12;51%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Overcast, a t-storm;85;79;A shower or t-storm;86;78;SSW;9;71%;82%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;61;49;A morning shower;60;50;WSW;8;73%;45%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;69;48;Mostly sunny;76;53;W;6;38%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;57;43;Sunny;68;49;E;10;39%;2%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;84;Hazy sun;92;85;SW;10;66%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;74;59;Sun and clouds;73;60;ESE;7;71%;63%;11

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;60;Mostly sunny;78;62;S;6;46%;25%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;Partly sunny;95;72;W;8;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;52;43;A little p.m. rain;65;51;SW;16;60%;83%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ENE;7;39%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;75;50;Partly sunny;72;46;S;9;46%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;67;42;Sun, some clouds;77;48;SSW;11;38%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;A morning shower;85;80;E;12;78%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;S;6;81%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;ENE;9;74%;67%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;72;52;Showers and t-storms;74;55;N;5;64%;82%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;Sunny and nice;76;56;ENE;9;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;5;74%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;A t-storm around;89;72;SE;10;76%;53%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;92;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;ESE;6;52%;48%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;70;49;Partly sunny;70;49;E;9;39%;9%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;78;44;High clouds;79;57;NE;5;38%;19%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;53;WSW;6;75%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;71;55;Partly sunny;72;55;N;8;69%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower or two;85;76;SE;9;72%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;43;35;A little p.m. rain;46;40;S;7;56%;78%;4

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;66;50;Partly sunny, warmer;74;54;ESE;4;46%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;76;63;Mostly sunny;76;61;NNW;6;57%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;97;76;Mostly sunny;101;74;E;7;12%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouding up;80;59;Showers and t-storms;77;60;NE;5;68%;84%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;More sun than clouds;68;50;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;NW;7;48%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;62;52;Clouds and sun;65;54;WSW;11;66%;5%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Showers and t-storms;75;63;SSW;5;81%;79%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;75;A shower or two;83;75;E;14;68%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;66;Partly sunny;74;66;WNW;4;96%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Nice with some sun;82;53;E;10;22%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;73;45;Mostly sunny;69;45;ENE;4;43%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;82;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NNE;8;72%;43%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;77;49;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;N;6;58%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;64;51;Decreasing clouds;69;51;NNE;5;64%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy;75;51;Becoming cloudy;79;61;S;6;46%;27%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;70;66;Cloudy;73;68;ESE;10;77%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;5;74%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;Showers and t-storms;71;55;SE;10;71%;72%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;74;Brief showers;84;72;E;11;71%;71%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;76;50;Sun and clouds;76;48;S;8;37%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;70;54;Sunny and breezy;69;54;W;15;52%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;90;79;A t-storm around;91;78;E;6;62%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;73;47;NNE;7;46%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;80;61;A morning shower;83;63;ESE;7;35%;60%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;76;59;A passing shower;78;61;NNE;6;53%;66%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;82;63;Increasing clouds;84;64;ENE;7;17%;26%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;91;71;Partial sunshine;89;72;N;7;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;87;60;Showers and t-storms;85;63;E;4;51%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;72;57;Partly sunny, warmer;79;61;SSW;8;41%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;62;45;High clouds;65;49;ESE;6;51%;6%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;76;66;Clouds and sun, nice;77;68;ENE;6;72%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Episodes of sunshine;75;62;Some sun, pleasant;78;62;NNE;7;57%;91%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;81;31;Much colder;44;24;W;13;41%;78%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Areas of low clouds;64;51;Clearing;68;53;NNE;4;56%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, pleasant;75;54;Nice with some sun;74;56;ESE;6;42%;38%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;97;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;76;SSW;5;62%;81%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;67;45;Partly sunny;70;51;E;8;41%;67%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;70;49;Clouds and sun;69;49;ESE;9;44%;56%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;55;Sunny intervals;61;51;WNW;17;58%;36%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;98;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;SSW;5;56%;63%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;ENE;4;59%;93%;7

