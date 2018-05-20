Top Factors Driving the Global Industrial Bakery Ovens Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 20, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus toward reduction in energy consumption and costs as one of the key emerging trends in the .

Energy efficiency is important for bakery processors in order to decrease operational costs and save energy. Energy consumption represents almost 15% of the operational costs, thus, manufacturers have come up with proven solutions to reduce power usage.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in demand for high-quality bakery products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global industrial bakery ovens market:

Rise in demand for high-quality bakery products

There is high demand for high-quality bakery products with improved taste and texture among consumers. Industrial bakery ovens help in producing high-quality bakery products such as bread, biscuits, and cookies among others. Ovens help in reducing moisture content, enhancing color, and improving the structure and texture of bakery products. During the bakery process, the structure and texture formation happens at the first section of the baking oven, moisture reduction happens at the middle section of the oven, and color enhancement happens at the last section of the oven. Industrial bakery ovens aid in producing high-quality, low-density, and low-moisture content biscuits with a flaky texture. The ovens also help in producing biscuits with enhanced crispness, softness, smoothness, and crunchiness.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Several bakery processors are investing in hybrid ovens to increase production efficiency and to have better control over flavor, taste, and texture of the final product. Some of the major players of industrial bakery ovens are concentrating on offering ovens that can produce high-quality end products.”

Global industrial bakery ovens market segmentation

This market research report segments the global industrial bakery ovens market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

EMEA was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 36%. The rise in popularity of in-store and artisan bakeries across EMEA will reduce the demand for factory-manufactured bakery products. In addition, increase in health concerns among consumers across Europe has led to a decrease in consumption of various fatty foods such as bakery products. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

