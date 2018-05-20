Donations needed as Taipei blood center reserves below safe level

Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The Taipei Blood Center (TBC) on Sunday called on the public to donate blood after its blood supply on Saturday fell below the officially designated safe level of seven days.

Chen Ya-wen, a TBC official, said the TBC supplies blood to the cities and counties of Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan and Hualien, which need on average of 2,023 bags of blood per day.

That means the designated safe level of seven days of blood is approximately 14,000 bags, but as of Saturday there were only 8,740 bags of blood left, enough for only 4.3 days, Chen said.

There were 3,274 bags of Type O blood, 2,378 bags of Type A blood, 2,310 bags of Type B blood, and 778 bags of Type AB blood, according to data from the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation, which runs the center.

Blood donation sites can be found online at TBC's website.