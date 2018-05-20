Illegal parking causes serious traffic jam on Hehuan Mountain in central Taiwan over the weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As summer heat has intensified these days, many people chose to beat the hot weather by traveling up to Hehuanshan (Mt. Hehuan), a 3,416-metre-high (11,207 ft) mountain in central Taiwan to enjoy cool temperatures and mountain flowers over the weekend, but there were so many of them that their cars clogged up the highway on the mountains.

The red- hairy azalea flowers that are blooming along Shimen Mountain Trail, Hehuanjian Mountain Trail, Hehuan East Peak Trail and other trails in the area have attracted thousands of visitors to the mountains, according to media reports.

(photo from CNA)

Hehuan Police Station chief Lin Fu-chang (林福長) said cars were parked tightly one after another on both sides of the 500-meter stretch from Hehuanshan Visitor Center to Shimen Mountain and the 1.5-kilometer stretch from Wuling to Song Syue Lodge on Provincial Highway 14A, causing the police to run up and down to warn people against doing it and issue a total of 43 parking tickets.

Many visitors think that they can park on a yellow line as long as it is not a red line, but as the highway on Hehuanshan is narrow and winding, cars parked on both sides of the highway will result in wider vehicles not being able to pass, causing difficult traffic situations, Lin said. He added that these two days, some mid-size buses taking tourists to the mountains were stuck in traffic jams on the Shimen Mountain stretch of the highway.

(photo from CNA)