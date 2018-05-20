Taiwan president confident of the country being key player in region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) compared the regional and global dynamics to a chess game in a video clip released Sunday while assuring that Taiwan is a key player.

May 20 marked the second anniversary of President Tsai’s presidency. At the invitation of the online media Whatchout, the president gave her first streaming live interview following the release of four video clips in response to over 450 questions netizens had submitted over the past three weeks.

In one of the videos, President Tsai answered questions related to the cross-strait relations, saying despite “some changes to the cross-strait relations” after she took office in 2016, her administration would continue to uphold the policy of maintaining the status quo.

Using a chess game as a metaphor for the current situations in the region as well as in the world, President Tsai said, “Taiwan is very powerful. We surely have the competence to play a role in the game and even become a key player.”

Stressing that contending cross-strait relations should not be looked upon as evading the problem between Taiwan and China, the president said trying to maintain the status quo had allowed her administration to carry out various reforms necessary for the country.

President Tsai also assured that the government would not bow to pressure from Beijing. “We are even more determined to overcome challenges and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” continued the president.

Asked about how to prevent Beijing’s infiltrating into Taiwanese society, the president said the national security units would take necessary measures to deal with “the Chinese factors” that pose a threat to the nation’s security.

In the end of the streaming, the president urged young people in Taiwan to pay attention to cross-strait issues. “The complexity and sensitivity of the cross-strait relations continue to affect the development of Taiwan generation after generation,” President Tsai said, adding “I hope young people can be more concerned about the future of their country.”