Taiwanese athlete Chen Kuei-ru breaks national record twice in May

OSAKA(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese athlete Chen Kuei-ru (陳奎儒) breaks the national record set in the National Intercollegiate Athletics Games, clocking in a new timing of 13.49s in the Seiko Golden Grand Prix Osaka 2018.

According to the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association, Chen was initially not the one representing Taiwan for the 110m Hurdles event. He replaced Yang Wei-ting(楊尉廷) for the competition. Chen started very smoothly at the beginning of the race, leading all the way and successfully bag in the gold medal in the Seiko Golden Grand Prix Osaka 2018 held in Nagai Stadium.

Asian Record Holder for Javelin Throw, Cheng Chao-tsun (鄭兆村), Huang Shih-feng(黃士峰), 400m Hurdles athlete Chen Chieh(陳傑), Shot put athlete Chang Ming-huang(張銘煌), Long Jump Athlete Lin-Hung-min(林鴻敏) also participated in the Seiko Golden Grand Prix Osaka 2018.

Asian Javelin Throw record holder Cheng Chao-tsun successfully clinched the gold medal with the throw of a distance of 81.69 meters. Also,400m Hurdles athlete Chen Chieh successfully bag in a bronze medal in the competition, clocking in a timing of 49.93 seconds.