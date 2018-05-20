Summer electricity rates to start June 1

Taipei, May 20 (CNA) Summer electricity rates in Taiwan will go into effect starting June 1 and last until Sept. 30 to encourage users to reduce power consumption during the peak summer months.

Electricity prices will be 27 percent higher this summer than the most recent non-summertime rates from October to May, depending on electricity consumption levels, according to state-run utility Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

Consumers who use an average of 420 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will pay NT$115 (US$3.92) more per month during the summer period, while those who use 1,000 kWh of power a month will see their bills go up by NT$656 a month, based on Taipower estimates.

The summer electricity pricing plan is to be implemented after the average price of electricity was raised by 3 percent, from NT$2.5488 per kWh to NT$2.6253 per kWh, starting April 1, though that hike does not apply to most households because it starts at a power usage of 500 kWh per month.

Taiwan has introduced higher summer electricity rates since 1989 to conserve energy during peak consumption months.

Concerns have been raised over Taiwan will have an adequate supply of electricity this summer as global warming pushes temperatures higher after operating reserves fell at one point last summer to below 2 percent of capacity.