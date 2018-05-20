Taipei Arena ice rink offers early summer deals for groups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Ice skating is undoubtedly one of the best ways to beat the summer heat. Taipei Area Ice Land is offering great deals for group skaters of four through June 15, according to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC), which manages the facility.



The ice rink’s spring specials will also be extend to the end of June, the TRTC said.

See below for details:



Weekday specials for group of four:

Available through June 15, excluding public holidays

Price: NT$1,200

The price covers tickets to a two-hour skating session, skates and protective gear hire, four free pairs of gloves, plus two sets of limited edition pencils.



Weekday group admission:

Available through June 29, excluding public holidays

Group reservations of 20 or more can enjoy free admission for two.



Weekend and holiday specials:

Available through June 30

NT$ 370 for standard admission; NTD 270 for children between 7 and 12 years old; and NTD 170 for children under 6

Includes a ticket to a two-hour session, as well as skates and gear rental.

For more information, call TRTC’s 24-hour line at (02) 2181-2345. For callers in Taipei City, dial 1999 for Taipei City Citizen Hotline. For those outside Taipei City, please dial (02) 2720-8889.



You can also check Taipei Arena’s Chinese website or visit the website of TRTC.