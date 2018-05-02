Photo of the day: Enjoy aerial view of Pacific Ocean at twin pavilions on Taiwan's Green Island

GREEN ISLAND (Taiwan News) — Many people travel to Green Island, a small Pacific island southeast to Taitung County, for enjoying various underwater activities. However, as a volcanic island, this Taiwan’s outer island possesses an mountainous landscape that is as breathtaking as the marine life along its coast.

The twin pavilions standing on the peak of a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean, for example, is one of the spots where visitors can appreciate spectacular ocean and mountain views at the same time. At first glance, it seems as if they stood solely on the steep hill, but they are actually connected to a path called the Little Great Wall, a series of winding stone steps along the ridge of the hill. It earns the name due to its resemblance to the Great Wall in China.

Standing at the higher pavilion, visitors can see Haishenping on their right-hand side. Haishenping, a remnant of a volcanic crater after long-term weathering located in the east of the island, includes the Pekingese Dog Rock and Sleeping Beauty Rock that protrude extensively from the shore into the vast Pacific.

Haishenping is a popular attraction on Green Island (Teng Pei-ju／Taiwan News)

The two rocks, according to local authorities, are part of the residual volcanic wall. The Pekingese Dog Rock and Sleeping Beauty Rock were gradually formed after different parts of the crater sustained different levels of wind and seawater erosions for a long time, and they were given such creative names by some of the earliest explorers on the island.

The Pekingese Dog Rock on Green Island (Teng Pei-ju／Taiwan News)

The Sleeping Beauty Rock on Green Island (Teng Pei-ju／Taiwan News)

Looking to the front from the pavilion, one can surely feel a sense of tranquility and comfort thanks to the calming effect of the Pacific waters in azure, which draw a clear demarcation from the light blue sky on the faraway horizon.

From the lower pavilion, visitors can see the mountain to the left, which stretches to the back of where they stand. The mountainous area constitutes most part of the island and is where deer and goats, free from fences and human control, live quietly.

One can visit the Little Great Wall, walk to the twin pavilions in the late afternoon, and wait until the sun slowly goes down behind the mountain. The sunlight, beaming through the back of the mountain, will spray its golden glitter on the Little Great Wall as well as the silvergrass.

The Little Great Wall on Green Island (Teng Pei-ju／Taiwan News)