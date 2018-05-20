Taipei’s DOL reminds employers to accommodate Islamic workers’ religious rituals conducted during Ramadan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Department of Labor (DOL) of Taipei City Government on Friday reminded employers who work with Muslim employees to accommodate the fasting and prayer rituals conducted during Ramadan, which began on May 15.

The occasion marks a one-month-long observance involving fasting and religious reflection among Muslims. During Ramadan, food and even water are prohibited between dawn and dusk. This is intended to remind the faithful to count their blessings, refrain from human urges, and learn to share while feeling for the less fortunate.



DOL Commissioner Lai Hsiang-lin said that Ramadan is an important event for the Muslim community, adding that family and religion are sources of support for migrant workers who seek livelihood away from home.

Ramadan concludes with the festival of Eid al-Fitr, an occasion celebrated with prayers and donning of new clothes to mark a spiritual renewal.



With more than forty thousand Indonesian migrant workers in Taipei and a significant number practicing Islam, the city’s Foreign and Disabled Labor Office will join the Department of Information and Tourism to host a celebration highlighting the Islamic culture. The event is slated to start at 10 a.m. on June 17 at Daan Forest Park.

The agencies invite all members of the public to partake in the event and explore the exotic culture of Islam.