CPC Corporation raises fuel prices for next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — CPC Corporation announces the rise of domestic gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 and NT$0.4 per liter respectively, effective from May 21, 1A.M.

After the price adjustment, 92 unleaded fuel will be priced at NT$29 per liter, NT$30.5 for 95 unleaded per liter, NT$32.5 for 98 unleaded per liter, and NT$27.1 for super diesel per liter. This is the highest pricing point for domestic gasoline and diesel since November 10, 2014, where 95 unleaded cost NT$30.7 per liter.

CPC Corporation states that the original unadjusted price of 95 unleaded was priced at NT$30.7 per liter. The price was adjusted after taking into consideration the depreciation cost, reducing the cost to NT$30.5, with CPC Corporation absorbing the outstanding cost of NT$0.2. The cost of super diesel was also adjusted from NT$26.7 to NT$27.1.