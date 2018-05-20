|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|42
|163
|48
|60
|.368
|MMachado Bal
|45
|173
|26
|60
|.347
|JMartinez Bos
|44
|171
|29
|58
|.339
|Brantley Cle
|34
|138
|20
|46
|.333
|Simmons LAA
|44
|164
|26
|54
|.329
|Lowrie Oak
|45
|177
|20
|58
|.328
|Segura Sea
|44
|187
|31
|59
|.316
|MSmith TB
|40
|128
|16
|40
|.312
|Altuve Hou
|47
|189
|24
|59
|.312
|Castellanos Det
|42
|165
|22
|51
|.309
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12; 5 tied at 11.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; GSanchez, New York, 33; Segura, Seattle, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.