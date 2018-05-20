  1. Home
  2. World

Maduro favored as Venezuelans vote amid crisis

By SCOTT SMITH and JOSHUA GOODMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/20 12:15

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro makes the victory sign after a meeting with former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero at the pre

An employee and a Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officer carry voting material into a polling station, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 18, 20

An employee of Venezuelan Electoral Council sets up a voting machine at a polling station in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 18, 2018. President Nico

Venezuelan Presidential candidate Henri Falcon, arrives for a campaign rally in Barquisimeto, Venezuela Thursday, May 17, 2018. Venezuelans will vote

Venezuelan Presidential candidate Henri Falcon, center, greets supporters upon his arrival to a rally in Barquisimeto, Venezuela Thursday, May 17, 201

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win a second six-year term in Sunday's election, despite a deepening crisis that's made food scarce and inflation soar as oil production in the once wealthy nation plummets.

More than 1 million Venezuelans have abandoned their country for a better life abroad in recent years, while those staying behind wait in line for hours to buy subsidized food and withdraw cash that's almost impossible to find.

While polls show Venezuelans overwhelmingly blame Maduro for their mounting troubles, he's still heavily favored to win thanks to a boycott of the election by his main rivals amid huge distrust of the electoral council.

Maduro ended his campaign Thursday dancing on stage before a crowd while blaming Venezuela's increasingly dire outlook on a U.S.-orchestrated "economic war."