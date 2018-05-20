  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/20 12:12
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 13 .690
Boston 31 15 .674
Tampa Bay 22 22 .500 8
Toronto 22 24 .478 9
Baltimore 14 31 .311 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 22 22 .500
Detroit 20 25 .444
Minnesota 18 23 .439
Kansas City 14 31 .311
Chicago 12 30 .286 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 18 .617
Seattle 26 19 .578 2
Los Angeles 25 21 .543
Oakland 24 22 .522
Texas 18 29 .383 11

___

Friday's Games

Oakland 3, Toronto 1

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Texas 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 4, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Saturday's Games

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Cleveland 5, Houston 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 3-4) at Toronto (Biagini 0-2), 1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 2-3) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 5-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.