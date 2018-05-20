|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|42
|156
|24
|55
|.353
|Markakis Atl
|44
|176
|30
|60
|.341
|Gennett Cin
|45
|170
|21
|55
|.324
|Arenado Col
|41
|152
|24
|49
|.322
|Pham StL
|39
|137
|35
|44
|.321
|FFreeman Atl
|44
|164
|31
|52
|.317
|Dickerson Pit
|41
|161
|22
|51
|.317
|Cabrera NYM
|40
|158
|24
|50
|.316
|Martinez StL
|41
|156
|17
|49
|.314
|Kemp LAD
|43
|134
|13
|42
|.313
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 37; FFreeman, Atlanta, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; 5 tied at 29.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Quintana, Chicago, 5-3; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; 2 tied at 4-0.