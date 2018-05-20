|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Philadelphia
|26
|17
|.605
|½
|Washington
|24
|20
|.545
|3
|New York
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Miami
|17
|28
|.378
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Pittsburgh
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Chicago
|24
|19
|.558
|2½
|St. Louis
|24
|19
|.558
|2½
|Cincinnati
|16
|31
|.340
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|Colorado
|25
|21
|.543
|½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|3
|Los Angeles
|19
|26
|.422
|6
|San Diego
|19
|28
|.404
|7
___
|Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, ppd.
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 12, Philadelphia 4
Colorado 6, San Francisco 1
|Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 1, 1st game
Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6
San Francisco 9, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 4, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-4) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lyles 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 3-1) at San Francisco (Blach 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.