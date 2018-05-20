  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/20 11:38
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 17 .614
Philadelphia 26 17 .605 ½
Washington 24 20 .545 3
New York 22 19 .537
Miami 17 28 .378 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 18 .609
Pittsburgh 26 19 .578
Chicago 24 19 .558
St. Louis 24 19 .558
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 25 20 .556
Colorado 25 21 .543 ½
San Francisco 23 24 .489 3
Los Angeles 19 26 .422 6
San Diego 19 28 .404 7

___

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, ppd.

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 12, Philadelphia 4

Colorado 6, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 1, 1st game

Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6

San Francisco 9, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 4, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-4) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lyles 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 3-1) at San Francisco (Blach 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.