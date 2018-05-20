Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — During the Texas school shooting, the gunman pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.

Witnesses say Dmitrios Pagourtzis began his attack by firing a shotgun through an art classroom door, shattering a glass pane and sending panicked students to the entryway to block him from getting inside.

He fired again through the wooden part of the door and fatally hit a student in the chest. He then lingered in a warren of four rooms, killing seven more students and two teachers before exchanging gunfire with police and surrendering.

In their first statement since the massacre, Pagourtzis' family said Saturday that the bloodshed "seems incompatible with the boy we love."