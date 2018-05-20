What to expect from the HTC U12+

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Few days prior to release, Twitter user Evan Blass leaked the specs and features of the flagship HTC U12+.

The phone is speculated to be equipped with the Snapdragon 845, running on Android Oreo with HTC sense. Users can also expect 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage, with microSD expansion. The specs sheet list "new pressure-sensitive buttons and a new touch feedback experience" with "Edge Sense 2" on another page, suggesting an introduction of the advancement of HTC technology.

The U12+ looks to have dual rear and front cameras, with one 12MP wide-angle lens paired with 'HTC UltraPixel', and the other a 16MP telephoto lens. Higher video quality can also expected with a recording resolution of 4K, 60fps with 4 mics picking up 3D audio at 96 KHz, 24-bit.

The phone remains the sleek curved design of the HTC U11+ last year. Four color variants of black, violet, red rose and translucent are predicted. 3,500 mAH battery, alongside the 18:9 display, 6-inch QHD LCD panel promises a solid battery life for users.

The U12+ will be officially revealed on 23 May, 4pm in Taiwan.