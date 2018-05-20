Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 000 050—5 10 1 Toronto 000 040 000—4 6 2

Manaea, Pagan (6), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy, Phegley; Gaviglio, Oh (6), Axford (8), Clippard (8), McGuire (9) and Martin. W_Pagan 1-0. L_Clippard 4-1. Sv_Treinen (10). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (4). Toronto, Urshela (1).

___

Cleveland 300 011 000—5 7 0 Houston 000 002 011—4 9 1

Kluber, Ramirez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes; Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Sipp (7), McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and McCann. W_Kluber 7-2. L_Keuchel 3-6. Sv_Allen (6). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (6), Brantley (7). Houston, Correa (8), Gonzalez (4), Bregman (4).

___

Baltimore 001 002 000—3 6 1 Boston 000 130 20x—6 6 0

Bundy, Scott (7), M.Castro (7) and Sisco; Porcello, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 6-1. L_Bundy 2-6. Sv_Kimbrel (13). HRs_Baltimore, Alvarez (8). Boston, Betts (15), Benintendi (4), Devers (8).

___

Texas 021 000 000—3 5 1 Chicago 004 000 10x—5 8 1

Jurado, Mann (5), Jepsen (7), Diekman (7) and Chirinos; Giolito, Rondon (7), Fry (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Giolito 3-4. L_Jurado 0-1. Sv_N.Jones (3). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (8).

___

New York 101 300 102—8 14 0 Kansas City 002 010 000—3 9 0

Severino, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Duffy, B.Smith (5), Boyer (8) and Perez. W_Severino 7-1. L_Duffy 1-6. HRs_New York, Hicks (4), Torres (4), Stanton (11), Sanchez 2 (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 100 120 010—5 6 0 Minnesota 020 200 000—4 5 1

F.Peralta, Jennings (5), Jeffress (6), Hader (7) and Pina; Romero, Rogers (6), Pressly (7), Reed (8), Duke (9) and B.Wilson. W_Hader 2-0. L_Reed 0-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (5), Aguilar (6). Minnesota, Cave (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 001 001 020 00—4 12 1 Cincinnati 100 102 000 01—5 8 0

(11 innings)

Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (10), Steve Cishek (10), J.Wilson (11) and Victor Caratini; Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Iglesias (8), W.Peralta (9), Floro (10) and Barnhart. W_Floro 1-0. L_J.Wilson 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Happ (7).

___

Los Angeles 100 011 010—4 7 0 Washington 001 000 000—1 6 1

Stripling, Chargois (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Roark, Gott (8), C.Torres (9) and Kieboom. W_Stripling 1-1. L_Roark 2-4. Sv_Jansen (7).

___

Philadelphia 102 020 020—7 7 2 St. Louis 000 311 100—6 7 2

Eflin, L.Garcia (5), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8) and Knapp, Alfaro; Gant, Cecil (5), Tuivailala (6), J.Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (8) and Baron. W_Hunter 1-0. L_Holland 0-2. Sv_Dominguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (7). St. Louis, O'Neill (1).

___

Colorado 110 110 000—4 9 0 San Francisco 013 122 00x—9 17 1

Gray, Rusin (4), Pounders (6) and Wolters; Stratton, W.Smith (6), Johnson (7), S.Dyson (8), Watson (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 5-3. L_Gray 4-6. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (4).

___

San Diego 300 000 012—6 10 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 020—2 8 2

Richard, Stammen (8), Erlin (9) and Lopez; Kingham, Glasnow (7), Kontos (9) and Cervelli, Diaz. W_Richard 3-5. L_Kingham 2-1. HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (11), Spangenberg (3).

___

Miami 010 000 000—1 5 1 Atlanta 000 040 22x—8 9 0

J.Urena, J.Garcia (7) and Holaday; Newcomb, Carle (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 5-1. L_J.Urena 0-7. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (6), Freeman (9).

___

Chicago 001 150 111—10 11 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000— 0 3 0

Quintana, Montgomery (8), Steve Cishek (9) and Contreras; Romano, Shackelford (6), Brice (9) and Tony Cruz. W_Quintana 5-3. L_Romano 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Happ (7).

___

Arizona 010 300 000—4 8 0 New York 020 000 021—5 10 1

Corbin, Sherfy (6), De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Chafin (9) and Murphy; Matz, Lugo (5), Sewald (7), Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Familia 2-1. L_Chafin 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (5), Murphy (4). New York, Conforto (4), Mesoraco (3).