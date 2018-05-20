Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|050—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|040
|000—4
|6
|2
Manaea, Pagan (6), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy, Phegley; Gaviglio, Oh (6), Axford (8), Clippard (8), McGuire (9) and Martin. W_Pagan 1-0. L_Clippard 4-1. Sv_Treinen (10). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (4). Toronto, Urshela (1).
___
|Cleveland
|300
|011
|000—5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|002
|011—4
|9
|1
Kluber, Ramirez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes; Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Sipp (7), McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and McCann. W_Kluber 7-2. L_Keuchel 3-6. Sv_Allen (6). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (6), Brantley (7). Houston, Correa (8), Gonzalez (4), Bregman (4).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|002
|000—3
|6
|1
|Boston
|000
|130
|20x—6
|6
|0
Bundy, Scott (7), M.Castro (7) and Sisco; Porcello, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 6-1. L_Bundy 2-6. Sv_Kimbrel (13). HRs_Baltimore, Alvarez (8). Boston, Betts (15), Benintendi (4), Devers (8).
___
|Texas
|021
|000
|000—3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|004
|000
|10x—5
|8
|1
Jurado, Mann (5), Jepsen (7), Diekman (7) and Chirinos; Giolito, Rondon (7), Fry (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Giolito 3-4. L_Jurado 0-1. Sv_N.Jones (3). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (8).
___
|New York
|101
|300
|102—8
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|010
|000—3
|9
|0
Severino, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Duffy, B.Smith (5), Boyer (8) and Perez. W_Severino 7-1. L_Duffy 1-6. HRs_New York, Hicks (4), Torres (4), Stanton (11), Sanchez 2 (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|100
|120
|010—5
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|200
|000—4
|5
|1
F.Peralta, Jennings (5), Jeffress (6), Hader (7) and Pina; Romero, Rogers (6), Pressly (7), Reed (8), Duke (9) and B.Wilson. W_Hader 2-0. L_Reed 0-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (5), Aguilar (6). Minnesota, Cave (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|001
|020
|00—4
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|100
|102
|000
|01—5
|8
|0
Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (10), Steve Cishek (10), J.Wilson (11) and Victor Caratini; Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Iglesias (8), W.Peralta (9), Floro (10) and Barnhart. W_Floro 1-0. L_J.Wilson 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Happ (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|011
|010—4
|7
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Stripling, Chargois (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Roark, Gott (8), C.Torres (9) and Kieboom. W_Stripling 1-1. L_Roark 2-4. Sv_Jansen (7).
___
|Philadelphia
|102
|020
|020—7
|7
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|311
|100—6
|7
|2
Eflin, L.Garcia (5), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8) and Knapp, Alfaro; Gant, Cecil (5), Tuivailala (6), J.Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (8) and Baron. W_Hunter 1-0. L_Holland 0-2. Sv_Dominguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (7). St. Louis, O'Neill (1).
___
|Colorado
|110
|110
|000—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|013
|122
|00x—9
|17
|1
Gray, Rusin (4), Pounders (6) and Wolters; Stratton, W.Smith (6), Johnson (7), S.Dyson (8), Watson (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 5-3. L_Gray 4-6. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (4).
___
|San Diego
|300
|000
|012—6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|2
Richard, Stammen (8), Erlin (9) and Lopez; Kingham, Glasnow (7), Kontos (9) and Cervelli, Diaz. W_Richard 3-5. L_Kingham 2-1. HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (11), Spangenberg (3).
___
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|040
|22x—8
|9
|0
J.Urena, J.Garcia (7) and Holaday; Newcomb, Carle (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 5-1. L_J.Urena 0-7. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (6), Freeman (9).
___
|Chicago
|001
|150
|111—10
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
Quintana, Montgomery (8), Steve Cishek (9) and Contreras; Romano, Shackelford (6), Brice (9) and Tony Cruz. W_Quintana 5-3. L_Romano 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Happ (7).
___
|Arizona
|010
|300
|000—4
|8
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|021—5
|10
|1
Corbin, Sherfy (6), De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Chafin (9) and Murphy; Matz, Lugo (5), Sewald (7), Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Familia 2-1. L_Chafin 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (5), Murphy (4). New York, Conforto (4), Mesoraco (3).